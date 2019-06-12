‘Hard Knocks’: Oakland Raiders Get HBO Spotlight Before Las Vegas Move

It’s a Hard Knocks life for the Oakland Raiders. HBO and NFL Films’ annual preseason reality series will follow the Silver and Black as the team prepares for its last season in the Bay Area before it relocates to Sin City for 2020.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders will premiere August 6 on the premium cable net.

HBO

The 14th edition of the popular cinéma vérité series will track the daily lives and routines of the team’s established veterans, rookie hopefuls and free-agent acquisitions under Jon Gruden, who is beginning the second year of his second stint as head coach. Camera crews will head to the Bay area in the next few weeks to begin filming, HBO said.

“Everybody wants to be a Raider,” team owner Mark Davis said. “Now they’ll find out what it takes to become one.”

Ferrell

Among the intriguing story lines will be the development of defensive end Clelin Ferrell, this year’s No. 4 overall draft pick out of Clemson who many teams had as a second-round talent but others feel could fit right in with the team’s defensive scheme. It also could be fun to watch the fans who turn out for the Raiders’ final camp before moving to Las Vegas for next season. The team is coming off a dismal 4-12 2018 campaign.

“If you’re a fan of football or great storytelling, Hard Knocks with the Oakland Raiders is going to be must-see television,” says Peter Nelson, EVP of HBO Sports. “We are so grateful to this storied franchise for opening up its doors and allowing HBO and NFL Films to spend the summer with the Raiders in what promises to be a compelling and engaging training camp.”

A 30-person NFL Films crew will be in Raiders’ training camp in Napa Valley, shooting more than 1,750 hours of footage over the course of the five-episode series. Camera and sound crews will have unencumbered access to players’ and coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters and practice fields.