Gwen Stefani: Returning To ‘The Voice’ As Adam Levine Replacement “A Shock”

Gwen Stefani said on CBS’ The Talk today that getting the call to return to The Voice as Adam Levine’s replacement came as “a shock.” (Watch video of the segment below.)

“I haven’t talked about it yet,” Stefani said, “because it was such a shock. I wanted to come back so bad. I mean, the show is so fun.” The singer continued, “I’m happy for Adam, because he’s been doing it 16 seasons… He has his baby. He’s going to be able to go on tour and do music in a different kind of way. It’s exciting for me though.”

News came last month that Levine would exit the NBC show after 16 competition cycles, with the Maroon 5 frontman explaining on Instagram “it was time to move on.”

On today’s The Talk, Stefani, who appeared on three previous seasons of the sining competition (seasons 7, 9 and 12) said Levine was the first person from the show to contact her when she was being wooed to join the first time around.

“Adam’s actually the first person to reach out to me when they were trying to pitch me the show,” she said. “He texted me out of nowhere, and I didn’t even really know him. To think that he’s not going to be there is bittersweet. And plus, like, being between him and Blake [Shelton], the amount of laughter, I would have to stop and massage my face, because it would hurt.”

Stefani said working with boyfriend Shelton will be “fun” and “exciting.”

“I mean, Blake’s my best friend, so I get to hang out with him at work,” Stefani said on the talk show.

Here’s the clip from today’s episode of The Talk: