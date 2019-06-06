Guild Presidents Panel Canceled At ATX Television Festival

The “Presidents of the Guilds” panel at ATX Television Festival has been canceled, Deadline has confirmed. SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, WGA West president David A. Goodman and DGA president Thomas Schlamme were scheduled to attend the Austin-based festival, but the panel was removed from their schedule.

The ATX Television Festival has yet to release a comment on why the panel, originally slated for Saturday, was canceled, but it comes amid the current stand-off between the Association of Talent Agents and the WGA on a new franchise agreement, which expired in April.

As Deadline reported, the ATA met with the heads of the top agencies earlier this week to “talk about our proposals and refine them” in advance of Friday’s resumption of negotiations.

The panel, which would have marked the first time the three guild presidents were on the same stage, was set to included a discussion about what goes into shaping the forward movement of the industry, the state of television, the ongoing push for equal pay, equal opportunity, safety standards across all of entertainment, and the importance of fostering a creative culture.

The ATX TV Festival kicked off today and runs through Sunday.