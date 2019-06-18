‘Growing Up Chrisley’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set On USA Network

The semi-grown Chrisley siblings are comin’ back this summer. USA Network said today that the second season of Growing Up Chrisley will premiere at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 6.

The spinoff from USA’s flagship reality hit Chrisley Knows Best follows the twentysomething children of that show’s star as they leave home to live in Los Angeles. But siblings Savannah and Chase Chrisley are quickly learning that adulting is not without challenges.

In their series’ sophomore year, the progeny of Todd Chrisley — the domineering Patriarch of Perfection, as the network calls him — look to prove themselves as grownups outside of the nest. With the brother and sister living together in the Hollywood Hills, having moved out West to pursue their dreams, they discover that L.A. is very different from their home in Nashville. And with Todd’s watchful-eye looming, the pressure is on to grow up or go home.

Growing Up Chrisley, which was renewed in May while Season 1 still was airing, produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America in association with Todd Chrisley Productions. John Hesling, Simon Knight, Tim Pastore, Jen McClure-Metz and Todd Chrisley serve as executive producers.

Summer Premiere Dates 2019: New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming