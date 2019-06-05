Gretchen Carlson Resigns As Board Chair Of Miss America Organization

A former Miss America now is a former head of the Miss America Organization. Gretchen Carlson is stepping down as board chairman for the group that puts on the annual competition.

She had been a driving force for the elimination of the pageant’s once-signature swimsuit competition. Last year’s ABC-aired event was the first without one.

Carlson — the 1989 Miss America, who signed with ICM Partners in April — famously left Fox News Channel in 2016 after accusing its then-chairman Roger Ailes of sexual harassment and sued him. FNC later settled the case. IT founder Ailes died in 2017, less than a year after he resigned under pressure amid multiple allegations.

Carlson went on to become an early leader on the #MeToo movement. Naomi Watts plays her on Showtime’s Ailes limited series The Loudest Voice.

Former South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs will take over for Carlson as board chair, with attorney Brenda Keith serving as vice-chair.

NBC announced last week that it will broadcast the 2020 Miss America competition.

The Miss America Organization is not affiliated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe events formerly owned by Donald Trump.

