In 2016, Freeform announced at its upfront in New York plans to bring back the original alumni of the Cyprus-Rhodes University for Greek: The Reunion movie, set five years after the show ended, which was expected to air during the holiday frame.

The cast and executive producers reunited at the ATX Television Festival, and of course were asked Friday whether the reunion was still happening.

While there is still no word on when or if the special would take place, creator and executive producer Patrick Sean Smith told festival goers that “there was a script that was written for the reunion. I hope we get to do a reunion at some point with somebody who wants to do it.”

Without going far into detail about what the hold is, Smith shared a storyline he planned to explore in the update.

“The one thing that I was excited about for Casey’s (Spencer Grammer) character that was in the script that I feel like I can talk about is I think should the reunion happen it wouldn’t be a 10 [year reunion], it would be a 15 [year reunion] or further down the road. But it was about Casey’s role in politics. It was about her speaking up. It was about her getting active. It was about her not supporting a politician but being a politician and making difference making a change. I was really proud about that storyline.”

Smith was joined at the Austin reunion by executive producers Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan as well as the series’ onetime cast Grammer, Amber Stevens West, Jacob Zachar, Zack Lively and Tiffany Dupont.

The series, which ran from 2007-2011 on then-ABC Family, followed students at the fictitious Cyprus-Rhodes University in Ohio, who participate in the school’s Greek system. Many of the plots revolved around fictional fraternities Kappa Tau Gamma and Omega Chi Delta, or the fictional sorority Zeta Beta Zeta.

The original series cast also included Clark Duke, Scott Michael Foster, Paul James, Dilshad Vadsaria and Jake McDormand.