Gravitas Ventures Acquires ‘Santa Girl’; Cinedigm Corp Picks Up ‘Gothic Harvest’

Gravitas Ventures has nabbed the worldwide distribution rights (excluding Germany) to Santa Girl, the romantic comedy starring Wizards Of Waverly Place alum Jennifer Stone. Directed by Blayne Weaver, The Capital Arts Entertainment film will get a day-and-date release in theaters and on demand August 30. Stone plays Santa Claus’ only daughter, Cassie Claus, who wants to experience the “real world” before she must marry the son of Jack Frost, a boy she has never met, and take over the family business. Along with her trusty elf, she sets off to college while trying to keep her magic powers and famous father a secret. At school Cassie is pursued by two boys: Sam, sweetly awkward and J.R., handsome and wealthy. As her impending arranged marriage looms, Cassie struggles with her feelings for Sam and her obligation to her father and Christmas. Devon Werkheiser (Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide) and Barry Bostwick (Spin City) co-star. Patricia Harrington wrote the screenplay which was produced by Mike Elliott, Joseph P. Genier, Rob Kerchner, and Paul DiFranco. Gravitas’ manager of acquisitions Nick Royak negotiated the deal with Rob Kerchner and Jeff Porter on behalf of the filmmakers.

Cinedigm Corp has obtained the North American rights to Gothic Harvest, a horror thriller which the company will release on demand, digital HD, and DVD in the fall. The pic marks the directorial debut of Ashley Hamilton, who directed from a script by Chris Kobin. Hamilton also stars in the pic alongside Lin Shaye, Bill Moseley, and newcomer Sofia Mattsson. It’s about four co-eds who head to New Orleans for Mardi Gras. When one of them goes missing after meeting a handsome local at a bar, the young woman’s friends race to find her before she falls victim to a centuries-old family curse by Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau. Producers are Rachel Meyer-Morgan of Sharkeye Productions, Kobin, Jeff Mullins of Align Entertainment, and Harvey Lowry of Ascension Media. Director of acquisitions Josh Thomashow brokered the deal on behalf of Cinedigm with Scott Moesta of DWA Group, Inc., who repped the filmmakers

.