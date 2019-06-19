Gravitas Ventures Picks Up North American Rights To Alt-Right Drama ‘Cuck’

EXCLUSIVE: Red Arrow Studios-owned Gravitas Ventures has picked up North American rights to alt-right drama Cuck, starring Zachary Ray Sherman (Everything Sucks!), Timothy V. Murphy (True Detective) and Sally Kirkland (Anna).

Sherman stars as a man living with his mother in a run-down section of Van Nuys, California. Unstable and isolated, he binges on alt-right vlogs and creates his own video channel on the downfall of ‘real America’ with dangerous consequences.

The Rimrock Pictures production directed by Rob Lambert in his directorial debut is co-written and co-produced by Lambert and Joe Varkle.

Nick Royak, manager of acquisitions, from Gravitas negotiated the deal with executive producer Salomé Breziner on behalf of the filmmakers. The feature is due for a limited theatrical run and an on-demand release from October 4, 2019.

“Cuck is a character study on both a person and a uniquely American virus. There are dark, destructive elements in our society that need to be examined. As the saying goes, ‘sunlight is the best disinfectant’, and that’s exactly what we illuminate with this film,” said director Lambert.