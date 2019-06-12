Grasshopper Film Acquires Brett Story Docu ‘The Hottest August’

EXCLUSIVE: Grasshopper Film announced today that they have acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the Brett Story-directed documentary The Hottest August. The feature will make its New York premiere at BAMcinemaFest and then open in theaters across the country in the fall. The Hottest August is set to debut on streaming platforms next year.

A complex portrait of a city and its inhabitants, The Hottest August gives a window into the collective consciousness of the present. The film’s point of departure is one city over one month: New York City, including its outer boroughs, during August 2017. It’s a month heavy with the tension of a new President, growing anxiety over everything from rising rents to marching white nationalists, and unrelenting news of either wildfires or hurricanes on every coast. The film pivots on the question of futurity: what does the future look like from where we are standing? And what if we are not all standing in the same place? The documentary offers a mirror onto a society on the verge of catastrophe, registering the anxieties, distractions, and survival strategies that preoccupy ordinary lives.

“An urgent and revelatory work, The Hottest August is another extraordinary documentary from filmmaker Brett Story,” said Producer Ryan Krivoshey, “Like her previous film, Prison In Twelve Landscapes, which looked at our criminal justice system without ever showing a prison, The Hottest August offers a breathtakingly original perspective on the greatest threat facing our planet. We’re thrilled to be working with Brett and Danielle on the release of this film.”

The deal was negotiated by Danielle Varga, producer of The Hottest August, with Ryan Krivoshey, President & Founder of Grasshopper Film, which features a library of over 200 films, including Feras Fayyad’s Academy Award-nominated Last Men in Aleppo. The Hottest August is a production of Oh Ratface Films and Walking Productions and co-produced by ITVS.