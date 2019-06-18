‘Grand Hotel’ Checks In With So-So Ratings, ‘The Bachelorette’ Steals Night For ABC

Good news: ABC won Monday night ratings with The Bachelorette accepting the rose for the top numbers of the evening, holding steady with 5.5 million viewers and a 1.5 adults 18-49 Live+same day rating. As for the Eva Longoria-produced new series Grand Hotel, the news isn’t as good. It wasn’t as grand of a debut as they wanted to have. The drama premiered on ABC with 3.72 million viewers tuning in and a 0.7 demo rating — hopefully audiences won’t have an early check out on this one.

Still, helped by The Bachelorette’s lead-in, Grand Hotel’s opening was respectable by summer standards. It marks the highest-rated summertime drama debut in nearly 2 years among Adults 18-49, since NBC’s Midnight, Texas in 2017. Grand Hotel also premiered as ABC’s top summertime drama in 4 years among Adults 18-49 – since The Astronaut Wives Club in 2015.

Dateline NBC tied with the premiere of Grand Hotel with a 0.7 18-49 rating and 4 million viewers while NBC’s America Ninja Warrior held steady with 4.75 million viewers and 0.9, but compared to last year’s Monday debut, it was down a bit. However, it has seen a boost of 11% in total viewers — so that is a plus.

On Fox, So You Think You Can Dance was a couple of steps behind, slipping in ratings to 0.5 in the demo with 2.07 million viewers while Beat Shazam held steady at a 0.6/2.2 million. The premiere of Penn & Teller: Fool Us on the CW matched its 0.3 from last year and Whose Line Is it Anyway? improvised its way to 0.2 for its premiere.