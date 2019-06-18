‘Grand Hotel’ Checks In With So-So Ratings, ‘The Bachelorette’ Steals Night For ABC

Good news: ABC won Monday night ratings with The Bachelorette accepting the rose for the top numbers of the evening, holding steady with 5.5 million viewers and a 1.5 adults 18-49 Live+same day rating. As for the Eva Longoria-produced new series Grand Hotel, the news isn’t as good. It wasn’t as grand of a debut as they wanted to have. The drama premiered on ABC with 3.72 million viewers tuning in and a 0.7 demo rating — hopefully audiences won’t have an early check out on this one.
Still, helped by The Bachelorette’s lead-in, Grand Hotel’s opening was respectable by summer standards. It marks the highest-rated summertime drama debut in nearly 2 years among Adults 18-49, since NBC’s Midnight, Texas in 2017. Grand Hotel also premiered as ABC’s top summertime drama in 4 years among Adults 18-49 – since The Astronaut Wives Club in 2015.
Dateline NBC tied with the premiere of Grand Hotel with a 0.7 18-49 rating and 4 million viewers while NBC’s America Ninja Warrior held steady with 4.75 million viewers and 0.9, but compared to last year’s Monday debut, it was down a bit. However, it has seen a boost of 11% in total viewers — so that is a plus.
On Fox, So You Think You Can Dance was a couple of steps behind, slipping in ratings to 0.5 in the demo with 2.07 million viewers while Beat Shazam held steady at a 0.6/2.2 million. The premiere of Penn & Teller: Fool Us on the CW matched its 0.3 from last year and Whose Line Is it Anyway? improvised its way to 0.2 for its premiere.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.