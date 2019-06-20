‘Gotham’ Star Ben McKenzie Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Ben McKenzie for representation in all areas.

McKenzie most recently starred as Detective James Gordon, the central character on Fox’s Gotham, the Batman prequel series that just concluded its fifth season with its 100th and final episode. McKenzie wrote and directed episodes in the final two season of the series, which is based on characters introduced in the pages of DC Comics.

On the big screen, McKenzie recently appeared in The Report alongside Adam Driver and Annette Benning. The Scott Z. Burns-directed drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and will be released theatrically on Sept. 27 by Amazon. McKenzie appears next in Steve C. Miller’s action-thriller Live! opposite Aaron Eckhart.

McKenzie’s additional film credits include Lionsgate’s Some Kind of Beautiful and Columbia Pictures’ 88 Minutes. The Texas native starred previously on NBC’s critically acclaimed Southland (executive produced by John Wells) after establishing himself on the high-profile Fox series The OC.

McKenzie continues to be represented by Management 360, Viewpoint, and Ziffren Brittenham.