‘Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik’ Gets Six Episode Order, Premiere Date On Comedy Central

Comedy Central has set September 6 for the premiere of Anthony Jeselnik’s new comedic interview series, Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik.

The cable network ordered six episodes of the show that will feature Jeselnik chatting with his famous friends, including David Spade, Kristen Schaal, Kumail Nanjiani, Natasha Leggero, Nick Kroll, and Tig Notaro for the scoop on their careers, influences and other inside comedy shoptalk.

Christie Smith and Meaghan Rady are executive producers on Good Talk, with Rady also serving as showrunner. Anne Harris, Tara Schuster and Jackie Sosa are executives in charge of the series for Comedy Central.

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik is part of Comedy Central’s multi-platform development deal with the comedian, which includes 40 episodes of The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project podcast, since its fall 2018 launch.

Comedy Central previously collaborated with the comedian for two seasons of The Jeselnik Offensive and his 2013 stand-up special, Caligula.

The Viacom-owned channel also announced its fall slate will feature new and returning series including: scripted comedies South Side, Awkwafina and Robbie; sketch-comedy series Alternatino with Arturo Castro; and Lights Out with David Spade.