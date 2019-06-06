‘Good People’: Tasha Smith Joins Amazon Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Former For Better or Worse star Tasha Smith is set as a series regular opposite Whitney Cummings and Lisa Kudrow in Good People, Amazon’s half-hour comedy pilot from Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and 2 Broke Girls co-creator Cummings, Amazon Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Written by Daniels and Cummings, Good People revolves around three generations of women — played by Kudrow, Cummings and Totah — working in the ombudsman’s office of a college that navigates the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class and gender.

Smith will play Shar Johnson, head of the campus health center. She and Hazel Miller (Cummings) are friends from when they went to college there. Shar is exasperated by PC culture and the focus on performative activism, instead of “real” problems such as police brutality and Flint not having clean water.

Smith is known for her roles as drug-addicted Ronnie Boyce in HBO’s The Corner and for her recurring role on Fox’s Empire. She starred in Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse and also appeared in Perry’s features Why Did I Get Married? and its sequel, Why Did I Get Married, Too?” Her other feature credits include Addicted, Daddy’s Little Girl, Jumping the Broom and Couples Retreat. Smith is represented by Marsh Entertainment and Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild LLP.

