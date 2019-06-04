‘Good People’: Josie Totah Set As Series Regular In Amazon Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Josie Totah is set as a series regular opposite Whitney Cummings in Good People, Amazon’s half-hour comedy pilot from Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and 2 Broke Girls co-creator Cummings, Amazon Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Written by Daniels and Cummings, Good People revolves around three generations of women working in the ombudsman’s office of a college that navigates the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class and gender.

Lisa Kudrow, Greg Kinnear, Martin Short and Ian Harding co-star. Cummings, Daniels and Kudrow executive produce. Daniels also directs.

Totah plays Tallulah, a confident, perhaps “overly woke” Generation Z student liaison in the ombudsman’s office. If she wasn’t so smart, you’d think she was entitled because she has no problem challenging the older women she works for and educating them when it comes to social injustice.

Repped by WME and Trilogy Talent, Totah starred on NBC’s Mindy Kaling series Champions and appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming. She also has guested or recurred on such series as Liv and Maddie, Jessie, Glee and Nina Needs to Go. She next appears in the Disney feature Magic Camp.

