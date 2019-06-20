‘Good Omens’ Draws Angry Religious Group Petition That Blames Wrong Streamer

Good Omens, the Amazon comedy that spotlights the efforts of an angel and demon to thwart the Antichrist, is being demonized in a petition drive started by a Christian group, which claims the show promotes and normalizes Satanism and mocks the Creator.

The only problem is they have the wrong streamer targeted on the petition.

The group, Return to Order, has gathered more than 20,000 signatures in an effort to have the show pulled. But they’re calling on Netflix to withdraw the program, when it’s actually produced by Amazon Prime Video.

The six-part series stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant. It’s adapted from Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 book and tells of a friendship between Sheen’s fastidious angel, Aziraphale, and Tennant’s charming demon, Crowley. They battle the 11-year-old Antichrist in an effort to prevent Armageddon. Also appearing are Mad Men’s Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel and Better Call Saul‘s Michael McKean as a witch hunter.