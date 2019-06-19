’Gone Hollywood’: John Magaro, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Judd Hirsch To Star In FX Pilot

The Umbrella Academy’s John Magaro, Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gone Girl’s Lola Kirke, Pride’s Ben Schnetzer, Taboo’s Jonathan Pryce and Taxi’s Judd Hirsch are to star in the pilot of FX’s Gone Hollywood.

This comes after Deadline revealed that FX was piloting the period drama from Tes Griffin and Scott Rudin.

Set in 1980, Gone Hollywood centers on a group of talent agents who defect from an old-guard percentery to found their own, which skyrockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing movies forever. The show will mix its fictional protagonists with real-life entertainment figures and events.

Magaro plays Eli Zeller, Coster-Waldau plays Jack DeVoe, Kirke plays Abbie Jinks, Schnetzer plays Robbie Riese, Pryce plays Benny Landau and Hirsch plays Lev Kertzman.

The Gone Hollywood pilot also features Nelson Franklin, Eric Lange, Sarah Ramos, Peta Sergeant and Jeremy Shamos in recurring roles.

Gone Hollywood pilot was written by and is being directed by Ted Griffin (Ocean’s Eleven). Griffin will serve as an Executive Producer and Showrunner and Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Garrett Basch, Shawn Ryan and Marney Hochman are Executive Producers. The pilot is being produced by FX Productions.

Magaro is represented by Paradigm, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP. Coster-Waldau is represented by WME and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern. Kirke is represented by One Entertainment, ICM, and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern. Schnetzer is represented by Gersh and attorney David Weber of Sloane Offer Weber and Dern. Pryce is represented by Duncan Millership at WME and Tor Belfrage at Julian Belfrage Associates. Hirsch is repped by TalentWorks.