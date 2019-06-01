‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Diving Lower Overseas, Eyes $130M International Weekend Bow

SATURDAY UPDATE: Much as it is domestically, Warner Bros/Legendary’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters is sinking overseas versus earlier industry estimates with an opening weekend now on either side of $130M at the international box office. The mash made $31.4M on Friday in 75 markets for an offshore cume through yesterday of $48.2M. The 2014 Godzilla bowed to $140M in like-for-like overseas markets at unadjusted rates.

So what’s happening here and why were the pre-weekend estimates so off? While it appears that creature feature fans — and those who have warmed to this particular giant beast in the past — are keen on the film, general moviegoers aren’t making a beeline. One international distribution source suggests folks may feel like this is a rehash. Posits this person, “What’s the difference between this one and the 2014 movie in people’s minds?”

The “who-is-this-film-for?” question indeed has some folks scratching their heads. “Seeing a giant sea monster fight other giant creatures as the key moments in a picture lacks the audience’s ability to have an emotional journey tied to the central character,” notes another source.

The film was built for the Asian markets, and the bulk of international promotion was done in China and Japan. Many of the smaller and more emerging SE Asia hubs are giving off No. 1s, as expected. Japan, Godzilla‘s home market, bowed to $2.2M on Friday on over 600 screens (via WB’s partners at Toho) to rank No. 1 and outperform all comps including +37% over the previous Godzilla.

As noted yesterday, China is coming in softer than projected. Not included in the total above is the Saturday flash estimate from Legendary East which is an estimated $30M (RMB 210M). That lifts the Middle Kingdom’s running cume to $48M through Saturday. Today was the Children’s Day holiday, and the Sunday drop is expected to be steep. We are seeing a potential $67M-$70M launch for the three-day.

Elsewhere in Asia, and although it is not a major monster market, Korea is just head-over-heels for Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Parasite with over $17M through Saturday versus Godzilla’s $1.67M, per local reporting outfit Kobiz. The monsters are in 3rd position behind that film and Aladdin‘s hold.

Another issue is the staying power of Disney’s Aladdin which is expected to be No. 1 throughout Latin America when full-weekend estimates are tallied on Sunday. That’s not a major surprise since the region leans into family fare, but Europe is also meh on the monsters. There is extra competition in the UK, not only from Aladdin, but also Rocketman and The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (plus fantastic weather and a major football match tonight). Regardless, Godzilla is anything but king there with a No. 4 bow.

Below is a look at the individual markets that opened on Friday as well as the cumes in those that bowed Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll have a full update on Sunday.

On Friday, Mexico opened to $1.2M from 2,668 screens, ranking No. 2. The opening day is over Godzilla by 25% and on par with Kong: Skull Island.



India debuted to an estimated $543K from 1,721 screens, ranking No. 1. In Vietnam, the gross was $401K on 710 screens for No. 1 and 66% of the Top 5 titles on Friday. That’s ahead of nearly all comps, including Godzilla but not Kong: Skull Island which had special status in the market as it partially shot there.

Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesia has a $2.2M cume after three days and is running a close No. 2; Taiwan has cumed $1.9M after three days at No. 1; Malaysia has $1.1M at No. 1 after two days; Thailand is still dominating at No. 1 with $1M, also after two days; and Hong Kong is at $523K from Thursday and Friday.

In Europe, the UK has grossed $2.5M in three days while France is at $1.8M also after three. Germany in two days has made $1.3M and Russia $1.1M.



Australia has taken $696K at No. 3 after two days. Rocketman has blasted off both there (at No. 2) and in New Zealand where it is expected to be the No. 1 film this weekend.

More to come on Sunday…

PREVIOUS, FRIDAY UPDATE: Warner Bros/Legendary’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters started thrashing about overseas on Wednesday, taking $12.7M from approximately 16,500 screens in 51 markets through Thursday. Openings in Asia (outside Korea) are so far, and predictably, the best results with No. 1s in several. Europe is not crushing on the creature feature in early play, however, and the revised projected weekend at the international box office now looks closer to $150M than the $170M-$190M the industry saw ahead of the session. Latin America is still to weigh in. In like-for-like markets, but unadjusted for exchange rate fluctuation, 2014’s Godzilla bowed to $140M.

Not included in the above total is the early China flash from today which Legendary East has coming in at an estimated $18M (RMB 124.5M). The movie is a solid No. 1 in the Middle Kingdom and has a combined $21.8M (RMB 150.9M) including sneaks through Friday. The figures are above 2014’s Godzilla (+94%). China has the Children’s Day holiday on Saturday which could help boost play. Nevertheless, the opening weekend now looks closer to $70M for the three-day.

The swing on this movie was always about China, although we understand the recoup in the market will be the standard 25%. The Michael Dougherty-directed mash kicked off in the Middle Kingdom with a solid 9 score on ticketing platform Maoyan, but has dipped to an 8.8 today. Japan, which has a discount ticket day tomorrow, will also be key to play.

One market where Godzilla is perhaps more irate than usual has to be Korea in which he’s being pummeled by Cannes Palme d’Or winner Parasite. The running cume for the monsters is $752K through the first two days (Wednesday and Thursday) there. Per Kobiz today, the movie was No. 4 on Friday with an estimated cume of about $1M. Parasite is at $8.7M through Friday and is still topping the local box office by a mile (also over Aladdin at No. 2). This is a market that doesn’t typically overindex on Hollywood creature features, however, and the Parasite phenomenon was not foreseeable.

Elsewhere, the King is beating its main comps of Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island in some markets. The UK bowed on a non-traditional Wednesday where he generated an estimated $837K on 490 screens (two-day cume is $1.5M). The launch score is 8% above Kong: Skull Island but still relegates the movie to No. 4 amid strong competition (Aladdin, Rocketman, Secret Life Of Pets 2) and under sunny skies.



Taiwan on Wednesday was the next best start at $704K from 320 screens with a 73% share of the Top 5 films and surpassing Skull Island by 22%. In two days, Godzilla has grasped $1.2M.



Indonesia had a $585K start on Wednesday from 727 screens for the No. 2 position. The launch doubled Godzilla and Skull Island, as well as San Andreas. The running two-day tally is $1.5M.



Russia bowed Thursday to $574K from 2,982 screens, ranking No. 2. That’s on par with Skull Island.

The beast ranked No. 3 in Germany on Thursday with an estimated $569K from 852 screens for 33% over Skull Island. Including previews, the running cume is $806K.



Thailand on Thursday gave the monsters a No. 1 start with $550K from 705 for 8% ahead of the previous Godzilla and 15% over Skull Island.



France launched at No. 2 with $507K from 613 screens (including previews) and has a two-day total of $1.3M.

Malaysia has cumed $630K through two days at No. 1; Australia gave the pic a No. 3 start on Thursday with $307K from 378; Hong Kong also had a No. 1 debut with $255K from 76; and Italy is a No. 2 Thursday launch with $190K on 486 — the latter bested Skull Island by 14% and has a cume with previews of $216K.

An additional 24 markets open today, that includes China and Japan, as well as Latin America. The latter should lean in, but Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed King Ghidorah have stiff competition in the family-friendly market from holdover Aladdin. A total 75 markets will be open through today.

We’ll be back with more throughout the weekend.