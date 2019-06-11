‘God Friended Me’: Erica Gimpel Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of CBS Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Erica Gimpel, who recurred last season on God Friended Me, has been promoted to series regular for season 2 of the CBS drama series from Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Created by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt and starring Brandon Micheal Hall, God Friended Me is a humor-tinged uplifting drama about Miles Finer (Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from “God” and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

Gimpel plays Trish, the owner of a neighborhood music store who falls in love with Reverend Arthur Finer (Joe Morton), the father of Miles (Hall). She appeared in eight episodes last season.

Gimpel’s breakout role came in the hit series Fame as Coco Hernandez. She went on to become a series regular on Profiler and ER and more recently recurred on Shut Eye, Criminal Minds, Veronica Mars and Nikita. She will next be seen playing Tessa Thompson’s mother in the Nnamdi Asomugha film, Sylvie. She is repped by Juliet Green Management and The Glick Agency.