GMail, YouTube, Snapchat Experience Outages Across U.S. After Google Network Issues

If you can’t check your GMail, watch your favorite puppy video on YouTube or use your favorite filter on Snapchat, you’re not alone. A number of web services have been wonky across the country after Google’s Cloud service, which powers many apps outside its own web services, has experienced an outage on Sunday afternoon.

According to Google, the outage began around 3:25 pm ET. Although it mainly affecting the East Coast, there have been outages across the country and Europe. In addition to GMail, YouTube and Snapchat, web services like Nest, Discord and others have been affected. Users have reported that they are unable to access the services. Google’s G Suite Status dashboard has shown there have been issues with nearly every single Google service while Down Detector reports YouTube has been experiencing an outage. There have been no updates on whether or not the services have been fully restored.

This is not the first time there has been an outage on a major web service. Last October, YouTube experienced an outage leaving everyone video-less for a number of hours. The site was eventually restored with no explanation of the outage.