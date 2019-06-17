Gmail Goes Down In Second Sizable Outage To Hit Google This Month

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock (9473667a) This photo shows the Gmail app on an iPad in Baltimore Earns Google, Baltimore, USA - 20 Mar 2018

Users of Gmail — from individual people to large corporations — were left in the lurch for a chunk of the day Monday due to an outage on the Google platform, the second snag of the past two weeks.

The flare-up affected mostly incoming messages, prompting waves of twitter messages with the “#Gmaildown” hashtag before service for most users was largely restored.

“The problem with Gmail should be resolved,” the company posted at just past 3PM ET on one of its service sites. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.” It added, “Affected messages will be retried and delivered with additional delays.”

The website Down Detector, which monitors such things, showed ongoing Gmail problems toward the end of the work day on the East Coast on Monday. The biggest flareups, though, occurred between 1PM and 2PM ET.

On June 2, Google confirmed a four-hour outage that hit Gmail, as well as YouTube, Google Calendar and a host of other services. (The more integrated into daily life the tech giant becomes, the wider the impact of glitches like that — the Nest thermostat, for example, was also affected in that case.) The culprit, according to the company: “high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA.”

As to the Monday issues, a Google rep did not immediately respond to Deadline’s email request for comment. The company did not appear to have posted any messages with updates or acknowledgements of the disruption.

While the U.S. appeared to be the hardest-hit region, a real-time map on Down Detector showed trouble in the UK, Western Europe and Mexico.