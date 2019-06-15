‘Elizabeth Is Missing’: Glenda Jackson To Star In BBC Adaptation Of Dementia Mystery

Glenda Jackson, who won two Oscars for her performances in 1970’s Women in Love and 1973’s A Touch of Class, is front BBC drama Elizabeth Is Missing.

Jackson will star in BBC One’s adaptation of Emma Healey’s novel, marking her return to the screen after 25 years, where she became a British politician as well as performing as King Lear at the The Old Vic. She will play Maud in the one-off feature length drama.

Swallows and Amazons’ Andrea Gibb is adapting the novel for the screen, which is directed by Maudie director Aisling Walsh and produced by The Victim producer STV Productions.

Elizabeth Is Missing combines a mystery with the exploration of one woman’s struggle with dementia. When her best friend Elizabeth goes missing, Maud is convinced that something terrible has happened, and sets out to solve the mystery. But with her dementia worsening, unfinished business unearthed and the past and present starting to merge, Maud’s search takes on a poignant urgency. Will Maud be able to discover the truth before she loses herself completely?

The 90-minute project is exec produced by Sarah Brown and Andrea Gibb for STV Productions and Gaynor Holmes for BBC One and is produced by Chrissy Skinns. It will film later this summer in Scotland. It is distributed internationally by Sky Vision.

Jackson said, “Emma’s novel and Andrea’s screenplay paint the most striking portrait of a woman in the grip of a devastating condition. I am delighted to be making my return to television to play Maud, a character it’s impossible not to be charmed and moved by.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama said, “We are thrilled that Glenda Jackson is returning to the BBC and will be at the heart of this inspiring and extraordinary tale. Andrea Gibb’s brilliantly crafted script and adaptation of Elizabeth is Missing explores important themes told through emotion, warmth and humour.”

Sarah Brown, Executive Producer at STV Productions added, “We are honoured that one of our country’s finest actors has chosen Elizabeth Is Missing for her long-awaited return to television. In Maud, novelist Emma Healey has created a truly memorable character who has captivated millions of readers. We couldn’t be more excited that Maud is now being brought to life on screen by the legendary Glenda Jackson.”