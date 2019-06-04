Glen Powell To Star In ‘Wanna F*** Your Brother’ At STX

Glen Powell has been tapped to star in Wanna F*** Your Brother, co-production with STXfilms and MWM Studios. The Other Woman screenwriter Melissa Stack wrote and directed the film about a buttoned-up lawyer who gets her black sheep younger brother a summer job at her New York law firm. He quickly becomes the toast of the town… and the object of desire of the powerful women they work for.

Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch will produce for Escape Artists.

Powell is starring in the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick for Paramount, which lands in theaters in 2020. His other upcoming projects include the Netflix comedy Most Dangerous Game, in which he reunites with his Set It Up co-star Zoey Deutch, and Time After Time, a love story based on the novel by Lisa Grunwald.

Powell is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.