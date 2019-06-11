Gkids Acquires Animated Feature ‘Marona’s Fantastic Tale’

Gkids has acquired the North American distribution rights for Marona’s Fantastic Tale, an animated feature from Anca Damian. The feature premieres in competition at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival today.

Damian previous film, Crulic: The Path to Beyond won Annecy’s Cristal Prize for Best Feature in 2012. The North American all-rights deal was negotiated by Gkids CEO Eric Beckman and Carole Baraton for Charades. Rights are being sold worldwide by Charades.

“We have been excited about this film since we saw the first images several years ago,” said Gkids President David Jesteadt. “The film combines a unique and wildly inventive visual style with a universal story that goes straight to the heart for anyone who has been lucky enough to spend time with a dog. We are sure audiences are going to fall in love with the film as much as we have.”

“The Charades team is very proud that Gkids fell under the spell of this very special movie,” adds Carole Baraton, co-founder of Charades. “We are sure they will provide the exposure it deserves in the US market. After partnering on Mirai last year, we are super excited to embark again on this new adventure with them.”

Marona’s Fantastic Tale follows the titular Marona, a mixed-breed Labrador whose life leaves deep traces among the humans she encounters. After an accident, she reflects on all the homes and different experiences she’s had. As Marona’s memory journeys into the past, her unfailing empathy and love brings lightness and innocence into each of her owners’ lives, in this beautiful and deeply emotional story of an average dog and her extraordinary life.