GKids Acquires North American Rights To First Chinese Animated Film ‘White Snake’

North American distributor GKids has picked up its first Chinese animated film in the shape of Annecy Int’l Animated Film Festival title White Snake.

GKids will release the film theatrically this fall in both original Chinese and a new English-language version. The film comes from Beijing-based Light Chaser Animation, one of China’s premiere animation studios, in a co-production with Warner Bros., and was co-directed by Amp Wong and Zhao Ji.

Pic made RMB 449M (US $67M) during its theatrical release in China earlier this year. The film follows Blanca, a young woman who has lost her memory, as she searches for her identity, in a story based on one of China’s oldest tales.

Gkids’ CEO and Founder Eric Beckman and Light Chaser Animation’s Yu Zhou negotiated the all-rights deal. International sales outside of North America, China, and Japan are handled by All Rights Entertainment, who also handled sales on the two previous animated films produced by Light Chaser Animation.

“Light Chaser Animation are true innovators, raising the bar for top notch Chinese animation and storytelling,” said GKids President David Jesteadt. “We are overjoyed to be releasing this stunning epic to North American audiences.”