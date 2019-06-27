Click to Skip Ad
Paul Rudd Boarding Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’

Michael Buckner/Deadline

Paul Rudd is in final talks to join Sony’s GhostbustersThe Ant-Man star will reportedly play a teacher in a small town.

The film is a new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe written by Reitman and Gil Kenan. The story centers on a single mom and her children. Carrie Coon is in talks to play the mom. Finn Wolfhard is in talks to play her son. Mckenna Grace rounds out the family.
Cameras rolls this season for an anticipated release next summer.
Variety had the news.
