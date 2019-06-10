Bushwick Bill Dies: Geto Boys Rapper Was 52

Bushwick Bill, a member of the Houston rap trio Geto Boys, died Sunday night. He was 52. The rapper (born Richard Shaw) recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Bushwick Bill passed away peacefully this evening at 9:35 PM. He was surrounded by his immediate family,” the rapper’s publicist Dawn P. told Rolling Stone. “There were incorrect previous reports that he had passed away this morning. We are looking into doing a public memorial at a later date. His family appreciates all of the prayers and support and are asking for privacy at this time.”

Shaw, who was born with dwarfism and first performed under the moniker Little Billy, joined the Geto Boys as a singer in 1986 following a stint as the group’s dancer.

Bushwick Bill appeared on seven of the Geto Boys’ eight albums, from their 1988 debut Making Trouble to their 2005 reunion LP The Foundation, and contributed verses to the trio’s hits like “Mind Playing Tricks on Me,” “Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta,” which was used in the cult movie Office Space (watch a clip below) “The World Is a Ghetto.”

In 1991, Jamaica-born Shaw accidentally shot himself in the eye. Over the past few decades, he alternated between performing with Geto Boys and solo LPs. At the time of his death, Shaw was planning a solo “Phuck Cancer” tour.