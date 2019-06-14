Gerry Rich Expected To Be Named For United Artists Releasing Top Marketing Job

BREAKING: The former Paramount Marketing President is expected to take the top post at UA and be named next week. He has a former history in marketing the Bond movies, so he’s a huge plus at UA.

Rich was already consulting for UA we hear. Rich left his Marketing President position at Paramount in 2008.

Earlier today David Kaminow stepped down as President of Marketing at United Artists Releasing, the recently revived MGM and Annapurna Pictures joint distribution venture.

Rich was at MGM when they rebooted the franchise with Pierce Brosnan and Goldeneye. He knows 007 producer Barbara Broccoli very well.

The move also brings Rich back with longtime co-worker, Erik Lomis, who is UA’s distribution boss. Rich not only worked with Lomis at MGM during most of the ’90s, but he was also a consultant to Weinstein Co. when Lomis was there.

