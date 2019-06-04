Rape Case Against Gérard Depardieu Closed Without Charge By Paris Prosecutors

An investigation into claims of rape and sexual assault against actor Gerard Depardieu has been closed without charge in France, authorities said today. Last August, a 22-year-old French actress filed a complaint alleging that the Oscar nominee sexually assaulted and raped her that same month at one of his homes. The Paris prosecutor’s office subsequently opened an inquiry, but said today that “the numerous investigations carried out within the framework of this procedure did not make it possible to characterize the offenses alleged in all of their individual elements.”

At the time of the allegations, Depardieu’s attorney, Hervé Temime, told AFP that the actor “absolutely denies any attack, any rape” and said he regretted “the public nature of this process which poses a major prejudice to Gérard Depardieu, whose innocence I am convinced will be recognized.”

One of France’s most famous actors, Depardieu was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar in 1991 for Cyrano de Bergerac. He recently starred in Netflix’s French original Marseille while recent feature projects include Bertrand Blier comedy Convoi Exceptionnel, Guillaume Nicloux’s war drama To The Ends Of The World and the upcoming chess prodigy biography Fahim.