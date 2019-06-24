George Clooney To Direct & Star In Film Adaptation Of ‘Good Morning, Midnight’ Novel For Netflix

Netflix is ramping up its star power. The streamer said Monday that two-time Oscar winner George Clooney is attached to direct and star in a feature based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight, which was adapted for screen by The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith.

Clooney and producing partner Grant Heslov are producing the pic under their Smokehouse Pictures banner with Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment, who sourced the material. Production is slated to begin in October.

The post-apocalyptic plot follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to make contact with the crew of the Aether spacecraft as they try to return home to Earth.

Published via Random House in 2016, Good Morning, Midnight was named one of the best books of the year by Shelf Awareness and the Chicago Review of Books.

“Grant and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with this incredible project,” said Clooney. “Mark is a writer we’ve long admired and his script is haunting. We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well.”

“Having known and worked with George for over two decades, I can’t think of anyone better to bring this amazing story to life,” said Netflix film boss Scott Stuber. “The book is powerful and moving, and Mark’s adaptation is beautifully written. At its core, this is a story about human nature, and one that I know our global audiences will fall in love with, just like I did when I read it.”

Currently, Smokehouse has its six-part limited series Catch-22, streaming on Hulu. The show is based on the Joseph Heller’s World War II novel. Clooney and Heslov serve as executive producers and directed a couple of episodes. Past Smokehouse titles include Oscar-winning film Argo, Good Night and Good Luck (which picked up six Oscar nominations including Best Picture and a Best Director nom for Clooney), The Ides of March, Money Monster, August: Osage County, The American and Suburbicon.