‘Narcos’ Producer Gaumont Hires ‘El Chapo’ EP Christian Gabela To Lead Lat Am Co-Pro Push

Narcos producer Gaumont has hired El Chapo exec producer Christian Gabela as part of a push to bolster international co-productions in Latin America.

This comes as its first Latin American co-production, El Presidente, is currently in production for Amazon Prime.

The company has hired Gabela as VP, International TV Co-Productions. He joins from Spanish-language broadcaster, Univision, where he was Vice President and General Manager of the production division, Story House Entertainment.

At Story House, he exec produced El Chapo, Univision’s first co-production with Netflix, as well as Netflix original Tijuana and also worked on HBO and Fusion TV’s docuseries Outpost and doc Residente, which premiered at SXSW.

Gabela will report to Vanessa Shapiro, President, Worldwide TV Distribution and Co-Production.

“Christian’s knowledge of TV development and production will bolster our distribution/co-production efforts in the Latin America region where we have ten drama series in development, alongside our in-house Latin American shows,” said Gaumont’s Vice CEO Christophe Riandee. “His deep background and success with Spanish-language series will help our global team to develop new shows, relationships and partnerships.”