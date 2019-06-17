Gary Busey To Play God In Off Broadway Musical ‘Only Human’ This Fall

Gary Busey will play God in new pop-rock musical Only Human opening Off Broadway this fall, producers announced today.

The musical, with a book by Jess Carson, music and lyrics by Mike Squillante and based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Squillante, will have its world premiere at Off Broadway’s Theatre at St. Clements. Previews begin October 8, with an opening night on October 21. The limited engagement runs through January 5, 2020.

“God is everything love is, and that love becomes the beginning of blessings and miracles,” Busey said in a statement. “Playing this role of God is easy because I’m not acting, I’m just believing. You come see it and you’ll believe it too.”

Busey did a two-week stint in Off Broadway’s murder mystery Perfect Crime in 2016, but Only Human will mark his first musical.

Related Story Beatles Tribute Band Rain Cancels Broadway Residence

The production will be choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna. Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks. The musical was developed last year with a workshop at Oklahoma City University.

Producers are Jesse Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, Gary & Sharon Jarrard, James Raby, Mary & Dick Meisterling, Amy Hassinger, and Steve Becker.

Here is how producers describe the new musical: “Before they were enemies, they were co-workers. Jesus and Lucifer never saw eye-to-eye, but when an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose…literally. A hilarious new musical of biblical proportions, Only Human shakes up heaven with kick-ass pop rock tunes and corporate attire.”

Busey, of course, has appeared in more than 150 films, including his breakthrough The Buddy Holly Story. His memoir Buseyisms: Gary Busey’s Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth was published last year by St. Martin’s Press.

The Only Human creative team includes Andrew Moerdyk (scenic design), Avery Reed (costume design), and Eric Norbury (lighting design).