‘Game Of Thrones’: Sky Breaks Down Record-Breaking UK Ratings For HBO Fantasy Drama

Sky has broken down its ratings for the final season of Game of Thrones as the HBO fantasy drama become the most-watched show ever on the British pay-TV platform.

The final episode, The Iron Throne, became the biggest series finale ever for Sky with a cumulative audience of 5.8M viewers. This included linear viewers and viewers who caught up on-demand.

However, the second episode, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which aired on Bank Holiday Monday in the UK, was even bigger with 6.31M viewers. This included viewers who watched the 2am simulcast of the U.S. airing, those who tuned in for the 9PM transmission, repeats and those who recorded it and watched it later. Including those who watched on their mobile phones and tablets, as well as those who watched after the first seven days it was on air, the total audience increases to more than 7.1M.

Each episode drew an average cumulative audience of 6.1M, which is the biggest ever series performance of any Sky programme.

The Comcast-backed service also revealed that the average viewer was aged 41 and it skewed 51% male.

Zai Bennett, Sky Director of Programmes, said, “Game of Thrones has been a huge success for Sky Atlantic. Showcasing British talent both on and off-screen, the series has kept viewers gripped with the myriad twists and turns of the battle for the Seven Kingdoms. We want to say a massive thank you to all the fans who have supported the show throughout this incredible journey. Valar Dohaeris.”