‘Game Of Thrones’ Jessica Henwick Joins Sofia Coppola’s ‘On The Rocks’

Jessica Henwick
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones star Jessica Henwick is set to co-star in Sofia Coppola’s Apple-A24 movie On the Rocks

She joins previously announced cast members Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, and Marlon Wayans. On the Rocks follows a young mother (Jones) who reconnects with her larger than life playboy father (Murray) on an adventure through New York.

Henwick recently wrapped the co-lead of Paramount Players’ Monster Problems and stars in Warner Bros./Legendary’s 2020 release Godzilla vs. Kong. She played Nymeria Sand for three seasons on HBO’s Game of Thrones, and Colleen Wing for two season on Netflix/Marvel’s Iron Fist, as well as the studios’  Luke Cage and The Defenders. She has lent her vocal talents to Netflix’s upcoming original anime series Gods & Heroes. 

Henwick is represented by CAA, Curtis Brown in the UK, and Jackoway Tyerman.

 

