Paramount is moving the next G.I. Joe movie from March 27 next year to Oct. 16, 2020.

The Melrose lot is also pushing its feature adaptation of 1980s toy Micronauts from Oct. 16, 2020 to June 4, 2021.

Both are Hasbro movies.

G.I. Joe over two movies has grossed $678.1M around the globe. The last movie, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, was six years ago, starred Channing Tatum, Bruce Willis and Dwayne Johnson, and made $375.7M worldwide.