FX Sets Fall Premiere Dates: ‘American Horror Story’, ‘Mayans M.C.’, ‘It’s Always Sunny’, More

FX has set September premiere dates for its Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C., Mr Inbetween, the ninth installment of the American Horror Story franchise American Horror Story: 1984, and the 14th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falhuck’s American Horror Story: 1984 debuts Wednesday, September 18 at 10 PM. Murphy previously unveiled a teaser for the season, stylized in the vein of 1980s slasher movies. Murphy has been mum on returning cast members, but Emma Roberts is slated to be back.

Mayans M.C., created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, kicks off the fall season for FX, premiering its second season on Tuesday, September 3 at 10 PM. The series stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral and Danny Pino, with Emilio Rivera recurring.

Australian drama series Mr Inbetween, from Scott Ryan and Nash Edgerton, moves to Thursdays for the fall season from its previous Tuesday post-Mayans M.C. slot, premiering its second season Thursday, September 12 at 10 PM.

FX’s first hit comedy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, premieres its 14th season Wednesday, September 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. Developed by Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, the series stars McElhenney, Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito.