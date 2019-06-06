‘The Late Late Show’ Producer Fulwell 73 Sets ‘Pants On Fire’ In Extreme Bluffing Format For UK’s E4

The Late Late Show with James Corden producer Fulwell 73 has scored an comedy entertainment for British broadcaster E4.

The producer is making Pants on Fire (w/t) for Channel 4’s youth-skewing network. The show will see new and emerging faces from the world of comedy go head-to-head in an extreme bluffing show to try to impress a celebrity jury.

Hosted by former Big Brother host Emma Willis, who is also to front C4’s reality format The Circle, each episode will see three teams of comics plot their own crazy and outrageous challenges. From swimming with sharks to winning a pro-wrestling battle royale, the teams must then prove to a studio audience and a celebrity jury that they completed their audacious stunts.

The nine-part series is exec produced by Gabe Turner, Andy Price and Leo Pearlman with Sarah Pack as series producer and Toby Baker as series director. It was ordered by Steven Handley, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment and Karl Warner, Controller of E4. Warner (left), said, “Pants on Fire is an extreme bluffing show and the first of a new comedy-entertainment push for E4. We’re lucky to have Emma hosting and it’s a great example of how we plan to combine well known Talent with up and coming stars.”

Handley said, “Pants on Fire promises to be the most provocative bluffing game ever on British TV. Not only has it got gripping play along, but we can break some brilliant new faces – hopefully not literally. Ringmaster to it all will be the amazing Emma Willis, who I can’t wait to see take control of the madness. Let the games begin.”

Leo Pearlman, Partner at Fulwell 73, added, “Pants on Fire is an exciting new comedy entertainment format that fits perfectly into Fulwell’s sweet spot. It’s hilarious, irreverent and pretty high octane in equal measures. It’s an ideal show for E4 and we’re looking forward to unveiling some of Pants on Fire’s new comedy stars to a brand-new audience in the UK.”