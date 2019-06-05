UK Horror Showcase FrightFest Teams With UK Distributor Blue Finch To Launch Film Fund

EXCLUSIVE: UK horror festival Arrow Video FrightFest is teaming up with local distributor Blue Finch Films and short film funding company Genera to launch a genre shorts fund called Fresh Blood.

The partners will look to help finance short form projects in the latter stages of development in the bid to

discover new voices in the world of genre filmmaking.

Submissions are open today and shortlisted finalists will be announced on 14 August with those selected given the opportunity to pitch their project in front of an industry panel during the early August festival, who will then decide the winning film.

Genera’s CEO, Christian Parton commented, “Short films are notoriously hard to fund. Partnering and creating exciting opportunities to support short filmmakers is paramount to Genera. We are incredibly excited to be partnering with FrightFest and Blue Finch Films in launching this round to encourage the financing of more genre films”

Ian Rattray, FrightFest co-director, added, “We’re thrilled to join forces with these two dynamic companies to help continue the festival’s tradition of seeking out and supporting fresh talent”.

Blue Finch Films was launched in August last year by Mike Chapman, Simon Crowe of SC Films and entrepreneur Matt Joynes. Their upcoming slate features a variety of genre films including Roxanne, Benjamin’s Body, At Brighton Rock, Venice Critics’ Week selection Dachra and Blumhouse-produced Bloodline. Genera was launched in April 2017 and to date has 44 short films on the slate.

This year will mark Fright Fest’s 20th edition. The event takes place annually over the August Bank Holiday in London. The brand also has its own strand at the Glasgow Film Festival and runs a distribution label, FrightFest Presents, in partnership with Signature Entertainment