Friday Ratings: NBC Tops Demos With ‘American Ninja Warrior’ And ‘Dateline’

The summertime effect is kicking in to the Friday ratings game, and the slowdown is reflected in the lack of huge audience numbers being generated. No one show dominated the competition this week.

At ABC, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. weighed in with an 0.4/3 and 2.22 million, with the two-hour 20/20 performing strongly at 0.6/3 and a 3.66 million audience, matching its audience from two weeks ago.

An encore of NBC’s two-hour American Ninja Warrior continued to draw a healthy slice of demo, scoring an 0.6/4 and 2.86 million. That proved to be a nice lead-in for Dateline, which tied for the night’s demo lead at 0.6/4 and 3.50 million. Overall, NBC won the night’s demo race among the networks.

Fox had the 2019 US Open Golf Tournament for three hours, bringing in an 0.4/3 and 2.20 viewers.

For CBS, Whistleblower had an 0.3/2 and 3.35 million, down a tick from its last week, with reruns of Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods both scoring an 0.3/2 demo share.