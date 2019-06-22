Click to Skip Ad
Friday Ratings: NBC’s ‘Dateline’ Wins The Night For The Peacock Network

Dateline NBC
NBC

NBC’s Dateline continued its strong run, winning the demo wars with an 0.6.4 and 3.32 million total viewers. The show had a strong lead-in from American Ninja Warrior. The two-hour ANW scored an 0.5/3 and 2.41 million viewers, down from last week by a tenth, but holding solid in demos. The two performances boosted NBC into a tie with ABC in the 18-49 demo race among networks for the evening.

At ABC, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. scored an 0.4/3 and 2.14, a hold-steady for the show. Following that, a two-hour 20/20 had an 0.5/3 and 3.21 million audience, down a tick from last week.

Fox saw its Beat Shazam in a rerun, pulling down an 0.4/3 and 1.68 million, followed by a MasterChef rerun that garnered an 0.4/3 and 1.38 million audience.

CBS saw Whistleblower at 0.3/2 and 3.46 million (a hold-steady) with reruns of Hawaii Five-O (0.4/3 and 3.65) and Blue Bloods (0.4/2 and 4.14) surprisingly strong, both up a tick.

At The CW, Masters of Illusion proved last week’s numbers were no illusion, holding steady at an 0.2/1 and 1.15, while back-to-back versions of variety show The Big Stage had an 0.2/2 for the first half and 0.2/2 and 1.03 for the second.

 

 

 

