Friday Ratings: NBC’s ‘Dateline’ Wins The Night For The Peacock Network

NBC’s Dateline continued its strong run, winning the demo wars with an 0.6.4 and 3.32 million total viewers. The show had a strong lead-in from American Ninja Warrior. The two-hour ANW scored an 0.5/3 and 2.41 million viewers, down from last week by a tenth, but holding solid in demos. The two performances boosted NBC into a tie with ABC in the 18-49 demo race among networks for the evening.

At ABC, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. scored an 0.4/3 and 2.14, a hold-steady for the show. Following that, a two-hour 20/20 had an 0.5/3 and 3.21 million audience, down a tick from last week.

Fox saw its Beat Shazam in a rerun, pulling down an 0.4/3 and 1.68 million, followed by a MasterChef rerun that garnered an 0.4/3 and 1.38 million audience.

CBS saw Whistleblower at 0.3/2 and 3.46 million (a hold-steady) with reruns of Hawaii Five-O (0.4/3 and 3.65) and Blue Bloods (0.4/2 and 4.14) surprisingly strong, both up a tick.

At The CW, Masters of Illusion proved last week’s numbers were no illusion, holding steady at an 0.2/1 and 1.15, while back-to-back versions of variety show The Big Stage had an 0.2/2 for the first half and 0.2/2 and 1.03 for the second.