Friday Ratings: NBC’s ‘Dateline’ Pulls Off Another Win On A Quiet Summer Night

It’s a back-to-back Friday night victory for NBC’s , as the newsmag held steady over last week and once again topped the evening’s demo wars with an 0.6/4 and 3.26 million viewers, helping the peacock network to an overall victory over its rivals.

The Dateline triumph was helped by a strong lead-in from American Ninja Warrior, also at 0.6/4 (up a tick from last week’s 0.5) and 2.99 million viewers.

At ABC, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. held steady, pulling in an 0.4/3 and 2.19 million viewers, followed by a two-hour 20/20, which was level from last week with an 0.5/3 and 3.37 million viewers.

CBS continued its summer slumber, as its lone new broadacast, Whistleblowers, marched in with a steady-as-she-goes 0.3/2 and 3.38 million, followed by reruns of Hawaii Five-0 at 0.3/2 and 3.56 million and Blue Bloods, which sat at 0.4/2 and 4.26 million.

Fox’s First Responders Live was a rerun, pulling an 0.4/3 and 1.61 million, with a re-run of MasterChef drawing an 0.3/2 and 1.16 million.

Finally, The CW saw its Masters of Illusion do an 0.2/1 and 0.90 million in its first half-hour, with the second at 0.2/1 and 0.83. That was followed by a back-to-back airing of The Big Stage, with the variety show doing 0.1/1 and 0.62 million for the first half-hour, then 0.1/1 and 0.52 in its second half.