Friday Ratings: NBA Finals Game 4 Ratings Take A Tumble From 2018 As Raptors Win Again

Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals went on to snag a 11.2 in metered market results, but was down 11% from 2017’s Game 4. That Warriors-Cavs matchup, which also was held on the traditionally low-watched end of week, saw Cleveland pull off a comeback 137-116 win. Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals went on to draw in 19 million viewers, the third best result of the five-game series.
Elsewhere in Friday ratings, CBS series Whistleblower scored an 0.4/3 and 3.59 million audience, holding steady from last week. It was the lone new programming for the eye network, as Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods both had reruns.
At Fox, Beat Shazam came in at 0.3/2 and 1.43 million, leading into MasterChef’s 0.3/2 and 1.28.
NBC started strong with a two-hour American Ninja Warrior (which had an 0.5/3 and 2.74 million), with Dateline surging at 0.7/4 and 3.66 million, its second-best showing of the season among 18-49.
The CW had a decent night, with its Masters of Illusion doing an 0.2/2 and 1.01 million, and the debut of variety show The Big Stage doing an 0.1/1 and 0.74.
