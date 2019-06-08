Friday Ratings: NBA Finals Game 4 Ratings Take A Tumble From 2018 As Raptors Win Again

Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard (2) goes to basket over Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) and Andre Iguaodala (9) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The North concluded its NBA Finals visit to the Bay Area last night, and laid waste to the Golden State Warriors like the Game of Thrones’ Mother of Dragons did to King’s Landing.

A Game 4 victory at 105-92 over the reigning champ Warriors puts Toronto one game from the title, an achievement which would be the Canadian franchise’s first Larry O’Brien championship trophy.

However, ABC and the NBA aren’t feeling like winners. Last night’s Game 4 pulled in a 9.8 in metered market results, with the 2019 NBA Final hitting a ratings low for the series. Compared to Game 4 of the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers battle of last year, last night’s game was down 12.5% in the early metrics.

Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals went on to snag a 11.2 in metered market results, but was down 11% from 2017’s Game 4. That Warriors-Cavs matchup, which also was held on the traditionally low-watched end of week, saw Cleveland pull off a comeback 137-116 win. Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals went on to draw in 19 million viewers, the third best result of the five-game series.

Elsewhere in Friday ratings, CBS series Whistleblower scored an 0.4/3 and 3.59 million audience, holding steady from last week. It was the lone new programming for the eye network, as Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods both had reruns.

At Fox, Beat Shazam came in at 0.3/2 and 1.43 million, leading into MasterChef’s 0.3/2 and 1.28.

NBC started strong with a two-hour American Ninja Warrior (which had an 0.5/3 and 2.74 million), with Dateline surging at 0.7/4 and 3.66 million, its second-best showing of the season among 18-49.

The CW had a decent night, with its Masters of Illusion doing an 0.2/2 and 1.01 million, and the debut of variety show The Big Stage doing an 0.1/1 and 0.74.