Friday Ratings: ABC Has A Strong Night With Secret Agents, Investigations

Solving the ratings wars Friday night were as easy as ABC, as that network’s offerings were on the move.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. led off with an 0.5.3 rating in adults 18-49, matching last week’s score and attracting 2.44 million viewers. That strong lead-in propelled the two-hour 20/20 to the night’s demo win, 0.6/3 and 3.5 million viewers.

Fox continued on the march despite a night of reruns. Its Beat Shazam scored an 0.5/3 and 1.76 million, while Master Chef came in at 0.4/3 and 1.40 million.

CBS also leaned heavily on reruns after Whistleblower dipped slightly from its premiere week, coming in at 0.4/3 and 4.21 million. The reruns of Hawaii Five-O and Blue Bloods” each had an 0.4/2.

The season finale of Blindspot on NBC offered a major cliffhanger heading into its season five. Its back to back episodes, arriving after a four-week hiatus, started at 0.4/3 and 2.66 million, with the second hour dipping to 0.3/2 and 2.07 million. Dateline closed to the night at 0.5/3, down a tick, and 2.95 million audience.

The CW had a great night, with its Masters of Illusion 21st Anniversary Special nailing an 0.3/2 and 1.50 million audience. Whose Line is it Anyway? was a rerun, but coat-tailed that strong star with an 0.3/2 and 1.31 million audience