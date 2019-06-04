Fremantle Strikes Overall Deal With ‘True Detective’ & ‘Catch-22’ Producer Richard Brown

American Gods producer Fremantle has struck an exclusive deal with True Detective and Catch-22 exec producer Richard Brown. The multi-year pact is the latest exclusive overall agreement from the RTL-backed producer and distributor. Brown’s newly formed production company Passenger will be based in New York and London and develop and produce scripted drama series for broadcasters around the world.

Brown served as executive producer on all three seasons HBO’s anthology series True Detective and also developed and exec produced Hulu’s George Clooney-fronted limited series Catch-22 as well as Netflix’s action film Outlaw King.

Passenger will primarily focus on original limited event series and anthologies, but will also produce multi-season dramas, documentary series and feature films.

Brown started his career as an A&R executive for Island Records in London before relocating to the U.S. and working at Nick Wechsler’s Industry Entertainment and Palm Pictures. Over the last 12 years, he has had an overall producing deal at Anonymous Content, where he worked closely with Steve Golin on the company’s expansion into TV.

Other Fremantle deals with talent include Neil Cross, Paolo Sorrentino, Natalie Dormer, Pablo Larrain and Juan de Dios Larrain.

Brown said, “Fremantle’s expertise, exciting vision, creative culture, outstanding leadership and global reach provide me with the ideal home for this new venture, and I couldn’t be more thrilled for this opportunity and partnership.”

Andrea Scrosati, COO, Fremantle added, “This deal further strengthens Fremantle’s commitment of working with the best minds in the business. Richard has been a pioneer in the industry, with a unique understanding of global creative opportunities. In today’s competitive market the difference is made by great ideas, outstanding talent and world class execution capacity and the partnership between Fremantle and Richard delivers exactly that.”