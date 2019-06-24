Freeform Picks Up Mystery Drama Pilot ‘Close Up’ Produced By Peter Nowalk

Freeform has given a pilot order to Close Up, an hourlong suspense drama executive produced by How to Get Away With Murder creator Peter Nowalk and ABC Signature, part of Disney TV Studios.

This marks the first pilot greenlight since Lauren Corrao joined Freeform as EVP Original Programming and Development in April.

Written by Keith Staskiewicz (Three Delivery), Close Up is set in Centreville, NJ, a suburban town just like any other … at least on the surface. Centreville high school student Rachel Guyer is on a mission to expose the truth about her seemingly normal hometown and turn her community inside out. In the vein of HTGAWM, Close Up also features unexpected twists.

“Close Up tells a wonderfully layered story that illuminates the strength behind one young woman’s act of rebellion and its impact on changing the world,” said Corrao. “This show will defy expectations and spark cultural conversation, and we are so grateful to Peter and Keith for bringing it to life on Freeform.”

The pickup kicks off Freeform’s 2019 pilot cycle. Of the network’s three pilots ordered last year, two, Party of Five and Motherland: Fort Salem, went to series.

“Keith is a brilliant storyteller. He’s created a show that is unique, mysterious and timely,” said Nowalk. “We feel lucky that our executives at Freeform and Signature share our passion for these characters and can’t wait to make the pilot.”

The project stems from the three-year overall deal Nowalk, creator, executive producer and showrunner of How to Get Away With Murder, has at ABC Studios and its cable/streaming division ABC Signature.

“We are beyond thrilled to land a home for Pete and this wildly talented fresh voice and first-time creator Keith Staskiewicz with our partners at Freeform,” added Tracy Underwood, SVP, ABC Signature Studios.