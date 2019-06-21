Click to Skip Ad
New Freddie Mercury Video Of “Time Waits For No One” Released By UMG

Universal Music Group has unearthed a brand new video from Queen singer Freddie Mercury and released it on Thursday.

“Time Waits For No One” sees Mercury on stage at the Dominion Theatre in London, accompanied by keyboardist Mike Moran on piano. The song was originally recorded in April 1986 as part of a concept album for Dave Clark’s 1986 musical Time.

The original version had 96 backing-trace vocals, but Clark and Mercury two full years stripping it down.

 

