Fred Armisen To Star In LA Comedy Scene Indie ‘Too Late’

EXCLUSIVE: Fred Armisen, from TV’s Saturday Night Live, Portlandia, and Documentary Now!, has joined the indie horror comedy, Too Late, which revolves around the LA underground comedy scene. D.W. Thomas is directing the pic, which will mark her first feature directorial outing. This is the inaugural film for Firemark Media, the production company founded by Thomas and her husband Tom Becker in 2017.

Becker wrote the script and filming is set for later this month in Los Angeles. The plot centers on a lonely assistant who finally finds love and must escape her monster of a boss before she and her new love become his next meal.

Ryan Lacen and Anthony Baldino are producing, with Lonnie Ramati as executive producer.

Thomas previously worked as a film editor on projects like the psychological drama Black Limousine, the offbeat crime thriller Call Back, and the Hoop Reality documentary.

“Too Late is a macabre love letter to the LA alt comedy scene and, like our protagonist, Fred Armisen built his comedy career performing in underground comedy clubs like Largo with Ron Lynch, Aimee Mann, Marc Maron and the rest,” said Thomas. “Fred has such a unique voice and his shared history with the rest of the cast adds an authenticity to the story we’re telling. We are so thrilled!”

Multiple Emmy nominee Armisen will recur in HBO’s upcoming, mostly Spanish-language series Los Espookys, a comedy which he executive produced with Lorne Michaels. Recent film credits include Netflix’s Game Over, Man!, Fox Searchlight’s Battle of the Sexes, and The Lego Ninjago Movie.

Armisen is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and WME.