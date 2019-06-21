Frank Grillo & Joe Carnahan’s Production Company Warparty Inks Deal With China’s Starlight Entertainment

Frank Grillo (Avengers: Endgame) and Joe Carnahan’s (The Grey) production company Warparty has struck a partnership with Shanghai-based financier Starlight Entertainment Group.
The “far-reaching strategic partnership” is to develop and produce global content with a focus on elevated genre features and it comes as Warparty looks to expand its output. Financial details of the pact were not disclosed.
For Starlight, this is the latest tie-up with a Hollywood player after previous deals with James Wan, Roland Emmerich, F. Gary Gray, Sylvester Stallone and Robert Zemeckis. Film investments include Crazy Rich Asians, Midway and The Widow.
“The opportunity to partner with Starlight and their incredibly talented group of producers and directors has given Warparty the opportunity to take our brand and style of filmmaking to China and the rest of the world in a way we could only dream about”, said actor-producer Grillo.
Director-producer Carnahan added, “I can’t express my gratitude enough to Peter and Nancy and everyone at Starlight and Er Dong. Being able to partner with these wonderful people has been a dream come true. These past few years have proven what a global force the Chinese market is and anyone who ignores that is ignoring the future. Warparty wants to produce cutting edge, high concept, cost conscious genre films that can play globally. Frank and I couldn’t be more fired up to start making these movies with our new friends at Starlight.”
Warparty titles to date include Netflix pic Wheelman, El Chicano and Netflix documentary series Fight World. The firm also has a partnership with XYZ Films for the reimagining of the hit Indonesian action film The Raid which Grillo will produce and star in and is in development.
Upcoming releases include action-thriller Netflix remake Point Blank with Grillo and Anthony Mackie; Into The Ashes, which Grillo produced and stars in alongside Robert Taylor and James Badge Dale for RLJE Films; and Boss Level, an action sci-fi thriller starring Grillo, Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts and directed by Carnahan, which will be released this fall.
