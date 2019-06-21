Frank Grillo & Joe Carnahan’s Production Company Warparty Inks Deal With China’s Starlight Entertainment

Frank Grillo (Avengers: Endgame) and Joe Carnahan’s (The Grey) production company Warparty has struck a partnership with Shanghai-based financier Starlight Entertainment Group.

The “far-reaching strategic partnership” is to develop and produce global content with a focus on elevated genre features and it comes as Warparty looks to expand its output. Financial details of the pact were not disclosed.

For Starlight, this is the latest tie-up with a Hollywood player after previous deals with James Wan, Roland Emmerich, F. Gary Gray, Sylvester Stallone and Robert Zemeckis. Film investments include Crazy Rich Asians, Midway and The Widow.

“The opportunity to partner with Starlight and their incredibly talented group of producers and directors has given Warparty the opportunity to take our brand and style of filmmaking to China and the rest of the world in a way we could only dream about”, said actor-producer Grillo.

Director-producer Carnahan added, “I can’t express my gratitude enough to Peter and Nancy and everyone at Starlight and Er Dong. Being able to partner with these wonderful people has been a dream come true. These past few years have proven what a global force the Chinese market is and anyone who ignores that is ignoring the future. Warparty wants to produce cutting edge, high concept, cost conscious genre films that can play globally. Frank and I couldn’t be more fired up to start making these movies with our new friends at Starlight.”