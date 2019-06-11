Francis Ford Coppola To Receive Honorary Award At France’s Lumière Festival

France’s Lumière Festival, which celebrates heritage cinema and auteur filmmakers, is to recognize Francis Ford Coppola with its honorary Lumiere Award. This year’s festival will also screen Coppola’s Godfather trilogy.

As we revealed earlier this year, Coppola is in development on feature Megalopolis.

Previous recipients of the Lumiere accolade include Jane Fonda, Wong Kar-Wai, Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Ken Loach, Gérard Depardieu, Clint Eastwood and Quentin Tarantino. The festival, launched by Cannes Film Festival artistic director Thiérry Fremaux and organized by the Insitut Lumière, will take place October 12-20 in Lyon.

The event will also host South-Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho who recently won the Palme d’Or for acclaimed feature Parasite. The film has taken off in its homeland, grossing a remarkable $50M to date. Bong will attend as a guest of honor while British auteur Ken Loach will also be in attendance at the festival to give a masterclass.

Veteran French actor Daniel Auteuil will receive a tribute and will attend the screening of Nicolas Bedos’s Cannes entry La Belle Epoque. Meanwhile, French actress Marina Vlady will also be feted.