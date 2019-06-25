Fox’s MyNetwork TV Sets 2019-20 Schedule With ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Returning

Fox’s MyNetworkTV programming service has set its 2019-2020 schedule, which is highlighted by the return of Law & Order: SVU.

Other shows produced by Law & Order maven Dick Wolf are in the MyNetworkTV mix, including Law & Order: CI, and Chicago P.D. Another well-established title in the Monday-to-Friday lineup is Dateline, which runs back-to-back episodes each Wednesday night.

Also running in back-to-back episodes, SVU will air on Mondays, with Law & Order: CI shifting to Thursday evenings.

MyNetworkTV, which targets adults 18 to 49, started off in 2006 with original soaps before switching to lower-cost off-network programming. It is cleared across 181 markets representing over 97% of the country. Control of the service went with Fox Corp. when the Disney-Fox deal closed in March and saw significant TV assets migrate to Disney.

Related Story Fox Television Stations Team With IHeartMedia For Tyga Livestream

Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming for FOX Television Stations, announced the schedule, which kicks off September 23.

“As MyNet continues to provide recognizable, big budget programs to affiliates, we’re happy to be bringing back ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ the highest rated MyNet drama ever,” Cicha said. “Thanks to our partners at NBC and CBS for working with us on next year’s schedule.”

MyNetworkTV 2019-20 schedule

Monday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU

9:00- 10:00 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU

Tuesday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

9:00- 10:00 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

Wednesday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. — Dateline

9:00- 10:00 p.m. — Dateline

Thursday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. — Law & Order: CI

9:00- 10:00 p.m. — Law & Order: CI

Friday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. — CSI: Miami

9:00- 10:00 p.m. — CSI: Miami