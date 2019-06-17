Fox Tops Ratings With U.S. Open; ABC Dips With Donald Trump Interview Special

Fox’s coverage of the final round of U.S. Open scored a hole in one this weekend as it dominated weekend prime time. The telecast delivered a 5.2 metered market household rating/12 share, making it the best for final round coverage since 2013. The telecast, which aired 2 to 9:45 PM ET, was up +44% over 2018 (3.16/9) with peak ratings at 6.9/13 from 9 to 9:15 PM. Fox is expected to win Sunday night in total viewers and adults 18-49 when final numbers are released (It leads with 7.3 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating in the non-time zone adjusted fast nationals.)

ABC’s President Trump: 30 Hours (0.6 adults 18-49 Live+same day rating) special edition of 20/20 topped the second hour of 60 Minutes with 3.9 million viewers. However, it was down from Celebrity Family Feud’s delivery in the time slot last week ago (1.0 demo rating, 6.1 million viewers). George Stephanopoulos’s exclusive interview with Donald Trump still tied as the night’s #1 non-sports program in adults 18-49 with ABC’s $100,000 Pyramid (0.6) and To Tell the Truth (0.6), both of which fell double-digits from last week in the demo with a weaker lead-in, as well as an encore telecast of NBC’s America’s Got Talent (0.6/3).

CBS aired two one-hour episodes from the first season of CBS All Access’s The Good Fight (0.3) which averaged a respectable 3.57 million viewers over the two hours, with the 10 PM hour ranking first (3.62 million) among all broadcast programming. The special broadcast of the streaming series, which improved on what God Friended Me and NCIS: LA reruns did on the night a week ago and was on par with The Red Line‘s finale, tied with a rebroadcast of New Amsterdam (0.3) on NBC in the adults in the 18-49 demo. NBC’s encore of Hollywood Game Night also averaged a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo.